May 10, 2018 / 11:09 AM / in 2 hours

Canada's Magna International profit jumps 14.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted a 14.3 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher demand for mirrors and electronic components.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $660 million, or $1.83 per share, for the three months ended March 31 from $577 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

The Aurora, Ontario-based company’s sales rose to $10.79 billion from $8.90 billion. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

