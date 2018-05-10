Canada's Magna International profit jumps 14.3 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted a 14.3 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher demand for mirrors and electronic components.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $660 million, or $1.83 per share, for the three months ended March 31 from $577 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier. nGNX8C81gz]

The Aurora, Ontario-based company’s sales rose to $10.79 billion from $8.90 billion. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)