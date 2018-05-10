UPDATE 1-Canadian auto parts maker Magna raises 2018 profit, sales forecasts

(Adds details on forecast, results)

May 10 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Thursday after posting higher sales across its businesses in the first quarter.

Magna expects to grow sales faster than vehicle production through 2020 as it launches new programs, such as its autonomous car agreement with Lyft, even as demand is expected to soften in the key North American market this year.

The company said on Thursday it expects full-year sales of $40.9 billion to $43.1 billion, up from its previous forecast of $39.3 billion to $41.5 billion.

It forecast 2018 net income of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion, slightly higher than its previous projection of $2.3 billion-$2.5 billion.

Sales at the business that assembles cars under contract from manufacturers rose more than three-fold to $1.66 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

Sales across its three other business also rose, helping total sales jump 21.2 percent to $10.79 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $660 million, or $1.83 per share, from $577 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.84 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.69, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)