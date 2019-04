SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Sk Hynix Inc is looking at buying a stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, adding nothing had been decided.

South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper said SK Hynix was considering bidding for Magnachip’s foundry business and its factory in South Korean city of Cheongju, citing chip industry sources.

SK Hynix declined to comment. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)