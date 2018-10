MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Magnit said on Monday its net profit stood at 7.6 billion roubles ($116.4 million) in the third quarter, up 10 percent year on year.

The retailer’s third-quarter core earnings were up 5.3 percent year on year, while sales were up 8.4 percent at 310 billion roubles, Magnit said.