India's Mahindra says Fiat Chrysler files patent complaint with USITC

Aug 29 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said here on Wednesday Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. LLC filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the company, alleging some patent violations.

As per the complaint, certain design features of Mahindra’s off-road utility vehicle ROXOR infringed intellectual property rights of Fiat’s Jeep design, Mahindra said.

Mahindra termed the complaint was “without merit.” (Reporting by Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)