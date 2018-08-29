FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 5:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Mahindra says Fiat Chrysler files patent complaint with USITC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said here on Wednesday Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. LLC filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the company, alleging some patent violations.

As per the complaint, certain design features of Mahindra’s off-road utility vehicle ROXOR infringed intellectual property rights of Fiat’s Jeep design, Mahindra said.

Mahindra termed the complaint was “without merit.” (Reporting by Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
