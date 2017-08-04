FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit falls about 20 pct
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 4, 2017 / 8:24 AM / in 2 months

India's Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit falls about 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted an about 20 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, missing estimates, as sales growth in passenger vehicles slowed ahead of the transition to a new nationwide tax.

Profit after tax was 7.66 billion rupees ($120.31 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 9.55 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2v3fcmR

Excluding the impact of the Goods and Services Tax that kicked in from July 1, the company earned a profit of 8.60 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 8.93 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 63.6700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

