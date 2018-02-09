India's Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 profit up over 12 pct, beats estimate

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a more than 12 percent rise in its third-quarter profit, beating Street estimates.

Net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 stood at 12.16 billion rupees ($188.79 million), up from 10.81 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. bit.ly/2EaPFy6

Analysts on average had estimated a profit of 9.89 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue from operations fell 2 percent to 115.78 billion rupees.