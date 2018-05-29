FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 8:25 AM / a few seconds ago

India's Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 profit jumps 70 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday said fourth-quarter profit surged over 70 percent, slightly above estimates.

Standalone profit after tax here, which does not include share of profit from its unit Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd, stood at 10.59 billion rupees ($155.90 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 6.22 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a quarterly profit of 10.45 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations grew 10.5 percent to 133.08 billion rupees. ($1 = 67.9300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

