FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 profit up about 25 pct
Sections
Featured
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 10, 2017 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 profit up about 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 25 percent jump in quarterly profit, beating street estimates.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 13.32 billion rupees ($204.73 million) from 10.67 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. bit.ly/2zw2kWJ

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 11.31 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Revenue from operations rose 6.4 percent to 121.82 billion rupees.

Mahindra shares were up 2.1 percent at 1390 rupees as of 0856 GMT ($1 = 65.0600 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.