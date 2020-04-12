Cyclical Consumer Goods
S.Korea's Ssangyong Motor approves use of $33 mln special fund from India's Mahindra

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd on Sunday said it has approved the use of a 40 billion won ($32.86 million) special fund raised by its biggest shareholder to help ease liquidity concern amid cooling demand due to the coronavirus.

Ssangyong Motor in a statement said its board approved the use of the fund at a meeting on Friday, and that it will use it to resolve imminent liquidity issues and to relieve market concern.

Last week, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd scrapped a $423 million investment plan in its struggling South Korean unit as automakers save cash to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

The Indian automaker said it would consider a special one-time infusion over the next three months to help SsangYong continue operating while it finds other sources of funding.

