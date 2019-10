MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprombank is in the early stage of talks to sell its indirect stake in Russian internet company Mail.ru Group Ltd to Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender, a banking source and a source close to Mail.ru told Reuters on Monday.

Sberbank declined to comment. Gazprombank and Mail.ru have not replied to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)