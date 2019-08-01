Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2019 / 9:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's iDreamSky, Russia's Mail.ru form games partnership

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tencent-backed Chinese video game publisher iDreamSky Technology Holdings and Russian tech firm Mail.ru Group’s games unit said on Thursday that they will be establishing a long-term partnership to expand their global presence.

The two companies made the announcement at a press conference held on the eve of the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, which takes place in Shanghai between Aug 2-5.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the two companies were forming an alliance.

The partnership will work on cross-publishing games in domestic markets, and are currently working on bringing a game called “War Robot” into China, pending license approval. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below