MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.Ru said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue rose 32 percent year on year to 17.7 billion roubles ($269.97 million).

The group said core earnings were up 6 percent year on year in the same period, to 4.3 billion roubles. Mail.Ru said it was raising its forecast for full year revenue to between 72.7-73.8 billion roubles. ($1 = 65.5625 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Polina Ivanova)