MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sberbank and internet company Mail.Ru have discussed the possibility of holding an initial public offering for their joint food and taxi platform, the Russian state lender said on Tuesday.

Sberbank will not own a controlling stake in the joint venture, Sberbank said. It added that Mail.Ru's board of directors will have a Sberbank representative on it.