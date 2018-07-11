FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Apparel & Accessories
July 11, 2018 / 1:08 PM / a day ago

Main owner Persson buys 3.4 million shares in H&M

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 11 (Reuters) - ** H&M main owner and Chairman Stefan Persson buys additional 3.4 million shares in the retailer ** Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority records show Persson bought shares over July 6-10 period ** Persson has been gradually edging up his H&M stake over past several months ** Persson and his family owned just over 743 million shares in H&M as per May 31, equal to 44.9 percent of capital and 73.2 percent of votes in the company, according to information on H&M’s website

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.