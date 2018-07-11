Main owner Persson buys 3.4 million shares in H&M

STOCKHOLM, July 11 (Reuters) - ** H&M main owner and Chairman Stefan Persson buys additional 3.4 million shares in the retailer ** Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority records show Persson bought shares over July 6-10 period ** Persson has been gradually edging up his H&M stake over past several months ** Persson and his family owned just over 743 million shares in H&M as per May 31, equal to 44.9 percent of capital and 73.2 percent of votes in the company, according to information on H&M’s website