Main owner Persson buys additional 5.25 mln shares in H&M - Swedish FSA

** Stefan Persson, main owner and chairman of Swedish retailer H&M, buys additional 5.25 million shares in the company. ** Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority records show Persson bought shares on July 6. ** Shares bought for about 727 million SEK ($82.82 million) ** Persson has been buying additional H&M shares over the past several months ** Persson and his family owned just over 743 million shares in H&M as per May 31, equal to 44.9 percent of capital and 73.2 percent of votes in the company, according to information on H&M’s website ($1 = 8.7785 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)