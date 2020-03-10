Maisons du Monde shareholder Weinberg Capital says supports Teleios on board appointments

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Maisons du Monde shareholder Weinberg Capital on Tuesday told Reuters it backed activist Teleios in urging the French furniture and decor company to seek support from major shareholders before announcing any board appointments.

“We think the main issues that need to be addressed are to improve the governance, investor communication and disappointing performance,” said Philippe de Verdalle, partner at Weinberg.

French institutional investor Weinberg Capital Partners, which has 1.5 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in assets under management, holds 2% of Maisons du Monde shares. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)