MOVES-Majedie Asset Management hires two UK equities fund managers

May 11 (Reuters) - Investment boutique firm Majedie Asset Management on Friday said Mark Wharrier and Imran Sattar would join its UK equities team as fund managers.

Wharrier will lead the Majedie UK Income Fund, and Sattar will co-manage the UK Focus Fund, Majedie said.

Wharrier previously worked for Troy Asset Management, before which he was a managing director at BlackRock Inc. Sattar joins from BlackRock’s Alpha Strategies Group.

The firm also said Chris Reid, who currently manages the UK Income Fund and co-manages the UK Focus Fund, would leave the company at the end of June to pursue a masters degree in finance. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)