July 2 (Reuters) - Softbank-owned Fortress Investment Group is the frontrunner to buy British wine retailer Majestic Wine's portfolio of about 200 shops, Sky News reported bit.ly/2RNtrWF on Tuesday.

Majestic Wine said in June it was in advanced talks over a potential sale of its retail and commercial outlets.

The company’s shares turned positive after the report and was up 3.1% at 265 pence at 1146 GMT. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)