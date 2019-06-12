Elliott Advisors launches bid for Majestic Wine's 200 outlets - Sky News

June 12 (Reuters) - Activist fund Elliott Advisors has launched a bid for specialist wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc's 200 outlets, Sky News reported here on Wednesday.

The company said in May that multiple suitors had shown interest in its retail business, a month after the retailer said it was looking to sell the unit to focus online.

Majestic Wine declined to a Reuters request for comment.

Sky News earlier reported that OpCapita, the former owner of the Comet retail chain, was among a group of investors looking to buy Majestic Wine’s store network for 100 million pounds ($126.9 million).

Shares of Britain’s largest wine retailer Majestic rose 7.9% at 319 pence after the news. (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)