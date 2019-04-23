Majestic Wines explores sale of UK retail business - Sky News

April 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Majestic Wine Plc is exploring a sale of its retail and commercial operations in the country, Sky News reported here, adding that the wine producer and distributor has appointed Rothschild to seek potential buyers.

The company said last month it would sell some assets, close stores and review its dividend to focus on its growth engine, Naked Wines, as it seeks to fend off competition from discount markets and online rivals.

