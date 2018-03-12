FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 9:06 AM / in 13 hours

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim hires banks for perpetual dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim , a holding company that owns and operates shopping centres in the Middle East and North Africa, has mandated banks to arrange a potential hybrid U.S. dollar-denominated bond, a document from one of the banks showed on Monday.

BNP Paribas, Citi, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered are the joint global coordinators and joint lead managers together with Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The potential subordinated perpetual bond will be non-callable for eight years and will be of benchmark size, which normally means upwards of $500 million.

A call with fixed income investors will take place on March 12 ahead of the potential issue.

Separately, Majid Al Futtaim on Monday sent an invitation to eligible holders of its $500 million subordinated perpetual notes issued in 2013 to tender the notes for purchase by the issuer.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely

