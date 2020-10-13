Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim hires HSBC for sale of district cooling unit-sources

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which develops shopping malls across the Middle East, is weighing the sale of its district cooling unit, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

District cooling firms deliver chilled water via insulated pipes to cool offices, industrial and residential buildings.

MAF, which also operates the Middle East franchise of French retailer Carrefour, in a statement on Tuesday said it continually assesses its business portfolio to ensure they ‘remain fit for purpose and positioned for long term sustainable growth.’ (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Louise Heavens)