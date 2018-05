(Corrects alert, headline and lead after ministry corrected its 2017 estimate and 2018 forecast to 5.1 pct, not 5.5 pct, and to 4.1 pct, not 5.1 pct, respectively)

LILONGWE, May 18 (Reuters) - Malawi’s economy is expected to grow 4.1 percent in 2018, supported by more infrastructure investment and social spending, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said in a budget speech on Friday.

The growth forecast compares with 5.1 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Mabvuto Banda Editing by Ed Cropley)