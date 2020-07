BLANTYRE, July 8 (Reuters) - Malawi’s new President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Wilson Banda, a former central bank official, as its new governor, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Chakwera, sworn in in June, also appointed a number of other individuals to his 31-member cabinet though key positions like the finance minister had already been announced. (Reporting by Frank Phiri; writing by Emma Rumney Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)