Malawi's Mutharika narrowly wins presidential race with 38.57 % of the vote

BLANTYRE, May 27 (Reuters) - President Peter Mutharika won Malawi’s presidential election with 38.57% of votes, the electoral commission said on Monday, narrowly securing another five-year term as leader of the southern African nation after delays over suspected tampering.

Lazarus Chakwera of the opposition Malawi Congress Party scored 35.41% of the votes cast on May 21, while Deputy President Saulos Chilima won 20.24%, the Malawi Electoral Commission said at a news conference in Blantyre. (Reporting by Mabvuto Banda and Frank Phiri Writing by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Catherine Evans)

