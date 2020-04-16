World Bank gives Malawi $37 mln to help fight coronavirus

BLANTYRE, April 16 (Reuters) - The World Bank said it had approved a $37 million funding package to help Malawi respond to the coronavirus.

Malawi this week became the latest country in southern Africa to adopt public control measures against the virus by declaring a 21-day lockdown from April 18.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging both Malawi’s economy and its fragile health system,” Greg Toulmin, World Bank country manager for Malawi, said in a statement.

He said the funding package would support Malawi by strengthening capacity for early detection and confirmation of cases, equipping treatment centres and quarantine units, and training health workers and rapid response teams.

It is also aimed at helping Malawi cope with revenue shortfalls.