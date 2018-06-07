Malaysia agency asks financier Jho Low to assist in probe at former 1MDB unit

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency issued a notice on Thursday asking financier Low Taek Jho and one other person to assist in the investigation into a former unit of debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has resumed a probe into SRC International, which has been linked to transfers of 42 million ringgit ($10.6 million) into the personal account of former premier Najib Razak. ($1 = 3.9720 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Darren Schuettler)