FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia Airlines to announce deal to buy 8 Boeing 787 jets -sources
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a month ago

Malaysia Airlines to announce deal to buy 8 Boeing 787 jets -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines will announce a deal to buy eight widebody Boeing 787 jets during the visit of Prime Minister Najib Razak to the United States, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The deal, worth more than $1.8 billion at list prices, is expected to be one of the announcements that will be made after Najib meets with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the sources said.

Najib is scheduled to witness a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Malaysia Airlines and Boeing, according to a schedule of the Prime Minister’s events in Washington reported by Malaysian media outlets.

Malaysia Airlines said it would not comment on reports that are speculative in nature. The sources did not want to be named because the discussions were private.

The airline’s chief executive said in June that it was in early negotiations with Airbus and Boeing for the purchase of 35-40 new long-range jets.

Aircraft manufacturers typically give discounts to list prices.

Boeing and Airbus declined to comment. (Reporting by Jamie Freed and Praveen Menon; Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.