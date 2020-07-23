Malaysia reinstates Pakistani pilots after verifying licences

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia has verified that all Pakistani pilots currently employed in the country hold valid licences and it has reinstated them with immediate effect, its aviation regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The pilots were suspended earlier this month after authorities in Pakistan discovered that up to a third of the country’s pilots may have falsified their qualifications.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said 18 Pakistani pilot licence holders in Malaysia were verified by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)