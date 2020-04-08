Malaysian aviation regulator sees nearly 40% fewer passengers this year

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 (Reuters) - The Malaysian Aviation Commission expects air passenger traffic in the country to decrease by as much as 38.1% this year as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, it said on Wednesday.

Airlines operating in Malaysia have indicated the cancellation of approximately 13.6 million seats, which make up 12.3% of annual scheduled operations, the commission said in a statement.

It also said Malaysian carriers had received a high volume of passenger refund requests, which is a strain on resources.

“The financial challenges currently faced by the airlines have also coincided with them needing to adopt varying forms of refunds, including cash, vouchers, credit shell or alternatively deferment of travel,” it said.

Malaysia has enforced movement curbs since March 18, which will continue until April 14, as it tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Barbara Lewis)