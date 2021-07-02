Malaysian central bank says received 29 bids for digital banking licenses

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank has received 29 applications for digital banking licenses, it said on Friday.

The applicants include banks, industry conglomerates, technology firms, e-commerce operators, fintech players, cooperatives and state governments, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement. The central bank plans to issue up to five licenses in the first quarter of 2022.