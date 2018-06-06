Malaysia's government considering replacing stock market chief- sources

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia is looking to replace the chief executive officer of the national stock exchange, two sources said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of top management changes initiated by the newly elected government.

Tajuddin Atan’s term ends in March next year, but his position could be discussed at a cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday, one advisor to the government, who is aware of the private discussions and requested anonymity, told Reuters.

It was unclear, however, if a decision would be reached immediately.