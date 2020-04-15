Bursa Malaysia to work with Shenzhen Stock Exchange for investment opportunities, further cross-border collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s stock exchange has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Shenzhen Stock Exchange to broaden opportunities in investment and facilitate further cross-border collaboration between the two countries, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bursa Malaysia Bhd said both exchanges would collaborate on several areas of mutual interest that are aimed to strengthen the tie and promote the flow of investment. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)