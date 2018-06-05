FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia considers former c.bank official among candidates to succeed governor - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 (Reuters) - Former Malaysian deputy central bank governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus is among the candidates being considered to succeed Governor Muhammad Ibrahim if he resigns, two sources said on Tuesday.

Malaysia is discussing exit terms for Muhammad and an announcement could be made as early as Wednesday, people aware of the discussions said.

“There are talks being arranged with Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus,” said one government source, speaking on condition of anonymity. No decision has yet been made.

Nor Shamsiah left Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) after her term ended in November 2016. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan and Anshuman Daga; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

