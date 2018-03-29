FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Malaysia's c.bank says foiled attempts at unauthorised fund transfers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank said on Thursday it had detected and foiled a cybersecurity incident involving attempted unauthorised fund transfers using falsified SWIFT messages.

Bank Negara Malaysia did not suffer any financial loss in the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, the central bank said in a statement. There was no disruption to other payment and settlement systems the central bank operates, it said.

“All unauthorised transactions were stopped through prompt action in strong collaboration with SWIFT, other central banks and financial institutions,” the bank said, referring to the global payments network SWIFT. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

