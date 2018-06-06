FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 5:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysian PM Mahathir says government accepted resignation of cenbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday he had accepted the resignation of central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim and would meet the king as soon as possible to discuss Ibrahim’s successor.

He also said after a Cabinet meeting the replacement of the Malaysian stock exchange chief was not discussed. Two sources said earlier on Wednesday Malaysia is looking to replace the chief executive officer of the stock exchange.

Mahathir said his new government would study a project announced by the previous administration to form a new trading link between the stock markets of Singapore and Malaysia. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
