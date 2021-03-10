Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Malaysia c.bank relaxes ringgit-denominated interest rate swap trade for non-resident banks

By Reuters Staff

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank said on Wednesday non-resident banks may trade ringgit-denominated interest rate swap (IRS) without any underlying commitment with any onshore bank or their appointed overseas offices starting March 15.

“This flexibility will encourage the participation of non-resident banks in the onshore IRS market, thus promoting a more liquid domestic market to lower hedging costs for corporates and asset managers, and funding costs for onshore banks,” Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies

