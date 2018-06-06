FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 5:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's central bank governor has submitted resignation - PM Mahathir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim has submitted his resignation, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday, but no decision has been made yet on a successor.

“We have not decided on his successor because we need to have the approval of the Agong before we can announce,” Mahathir told a news conference, referring to seeking approval from the king.

Malaysia is in talks to appoint a new central bank governor, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Writing by Praveen Menon Editing by Paul Tait)

