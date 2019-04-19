Malaysia to revive multi-billion dollar project linked to China

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Friday it will revive a multi-billion dollar property project to be built by a China-linked venture, nearly two years after it was cancelled.

The Bandar Malaysia project will resume with the original contractors - a joint-venture between Malaysian firm Iskandar Waterfront Holdings and China Railway Engieering Corp (CREC) - but under a new development plan, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)