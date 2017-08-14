FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2017 corporate earnings
August 14, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 8 hours ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2017 corporate earnings

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD",
which means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com    
    TBD: To be determined
    
 COMPANY                       RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                               Q2      Aug 29
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                         Q1      Aug 21-25
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd               Q2      Sep 12-18
 Axiata Group Bhd                          Q2      Aug 30
 British American Tobacco                  Q2      Jul 20
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                    
 MISC Bhd                                  Q2      Aug 9
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                   Q2      Aug 28
 DiGi.com Bhd                              Q2      Jul 12
 Felda Global Ventures                     Q2      Aug 28-Sep 4
 Holdings Bhd                                      
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                      Q2      Aug 23-28
 Genting Bhd                               Q2      Aug 23-28
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                       Q4      Aug 28-Sep 4
 Hong Leong Financial Group                Q4      Aug 28-Sep 4
 Bhd                                               
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                        Q2      Aug 22-28
 IOI Corporation Bhd                       Q4      Aug 28
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                   Q3      Aug 15
 Malayan Banking Bhd                       Q2      Aug 30
 Maxis Bhd                                 Q2      Jul 20
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                    Q1      Aug 25
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd              Q2      Aug 10
 PPB Group Bhd                             Q2      Aug 23-28
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                     Q2      TBD
 Petronas Gas Bhd                          Q2      TBD
 Public Bank Bhd                           Q2      Jul 25
 RHB Bank Bhd                              Q2      Aug 22-28
 Sime Darby Bhd                            Q4      Aug 25
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                       Q3      Jul 27
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                      Q2      Aug 28-Sep 4
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                  Q4      TBD
 UMW Holdings Bhd                          Q2      Aug 28-Sep 4
 Sapura Energy Bhd                         Q2      Sep 15-30
 YTL Corporation Bhd                       Q4      Aug 23-28
 AirAsia X Bhd                             Q2      Aug 24

