KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s finance minister said on Thursday he expected the ringgit to “get better in the medium term” after financial issues facing the Southeast Asian country are resolved.

“The government is very confident the position of the value of ringgit will only get better in the medium term after debt problems and scandals like 1MDB are resolved,” Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement. (Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Darren Schuettler)