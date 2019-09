KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia says it has agreed with Japan on its second issuance of samurai bonds at a rate of 0.5% for 10 years, a finance ministry statement said on Sunday.

Malaysia had issued a 200 billion yen samurai bond earlier in March, marking its return to the Japanese bond market after 30 years. (Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by David Evans)