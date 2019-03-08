UPDATE 1-Malaysia issues 200 bln yen samurai bond, first in 30 years

(Recasts lead, adds details, background)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia has issued a 200 billion yen ($1.80 billion) samurai bond, marking its return to the Japanese bond market after 30 years, the country’s finance ministry said on Friday.

The issuance of the 10-year bond is part of the government’s efforts to raise funds amid huge debts incurred by the previous administration.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, elected in May last year, has blamed the previous government of Najib Razak for saddling the country with debt of more than 1 trillion ringgit ($244.62 billion).

“Proceeds from the offering will be used by the government for its general purposes, financing development expenditures that among others include building schools, hospitals, public roads and utilities,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Mahathir had said in November the samurai bond would be issued with low interest rates to pay back some of the “costly” loans taken by Najib’s government.

The bond has been priced at a full cost of 0.63 percent per annum, the ministry said, lower than the targeted 0.65 percent annual coupon rate announced by minister Lim Guan Eng in January.

The bond, guaranteed by the state-owned Japan Bank of International Cooperation, has been well-received by Japanese investors, the ministry said.

The bond was jointly arranged by the Malaysian units of HSBC Holdings Plc and Mizuho Financial Group, as well as Daiwa Capital Markets Ltd, which worked in partnership with Affin Hwang Investment Bank. ($1 = 111.0600 yen)