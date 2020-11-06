Malaysia unveils expansionary budget to boost pandemic recovery

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia announced its biggest ever budget on Friday -- and one that is crucial for the survival of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government -- as it seeks to spur activity in an economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Muhyiddin’s coalition has a razor-thin majority and cracks have begun to appear in it after just eight months in office.

He has appealed for cross-party support when parliament votes on the budget proposals, probably on Nov. 25, and analysts say defeat would amount to a vote of no confidence that could plunge Malaysia into further political instability.

Malaysia plans to spend a record 322.5 billion ringgit ($77.94 billion) next year, up 2.5% from this year, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said as he presented the budget, the first under Muhyiddin.

“Never in modern human history has a pandemic had such a huge impact ... this is an unprecedented crisis,” Tengku Zafrul told parliament.

The minister announced 28 billion ringgit to fund subsidies, aid and incentives for next year, in addition to 6.5 billion ringgit in cash aid programmes. He said the government will raise by 20 billion ringgit the ceiling of a newly established COVID-19 fund for aid packages.

The government also allocated 15 billion ringgit for transport infrastructure projects, and said development spending will jump 38% to 69 billion ringgit in 2021.

“It’s an all-time high (budget) which clearly signifies that the government is in expansionary mode to ward off the impact of COVID-19,” said Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, chief economist at Bank Islam.

The government said this year’s spending has also increased to 314.7 billion ringgit, up from the initial projection of 297 billion ringgit, due to stimulus packages rolled out to support the economy since the start of the pandemic.

Revenue is seen rising 4.2% to 236.9 billion ringgit next year, including an estimated 18 billion ringgit in dividends from state energy firm Petronas [PETR.UL].

FISCAL HIT

The bigger budget comes at the expense of a wider fiscal deficit, which the government expects to hit 6% this year -- the highest since the 2009 global financial crisis.

The government said it will resume fiscal consolidation once the economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, with the deficit expected to drop to 5.4% next year.

Malaysia’s trade-reliant economy suffered its first contraction in over a decade in the second quarter, as the coronavirus outbreak hit business activity and exports, causing gross domestic product to shrink by 17.1% from a year before.

The economy is seen rebounding 6.5-7.5% after contracting 4.5% in 2020 as a whole, the government said in outlook reports released ahead of the budget speech.

Growth next year is expected to be supported by a 2.7% rise in gross exports after a 5.2% fall in 2020.

Monetary policy will continue to provide support for the economic recovery next year, the government said, flagging “the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, geopolitical tensions and weak commodity prices” as downside risks.

Government debt is also expected to rise moderately to 61% of GDP in 2021 -- above the government’s self-imposed limit of 60% -- as it boosts borrowing to finance fiscal support.