Malaysia's central bank extends maximum tenor of repo to 5 years

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank on Tuesday extended the maximum tenor of a repurchase agreement, or repo, to five years from 365 days previously.

"This policy document sets out the revised requirements and expectations of the bank on market participants which enter into repo transactions involving ringgit and non-ringgit repo and reverse repo transactions ..." Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement bit.ly/33FNifr.

A repo is a form of short-term borrowing for dealers in government securities. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Kim Coghill)