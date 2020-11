KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s current account surplus jumped to 26.1 billion ringgit ($6.3 billion) in the third quarter from 7.6 billion ringgit in the previous three months, the Department of Statistics said on Friday.

Portfolio investment saw a net outflow of 23.1 billion ringgit compared with inflows of 22.2 billion ringgit in the second quarter. ($1 = 4.1290 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan)