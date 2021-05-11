UPDATE 1-Malaysia Q1 current account surplus falls to 12.3 bln rgt

(Updates with revised Q4 surplus from statistics department)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s current account surplus fell to 12.3 billion ringgit ($2.99 billion) in the first quarter from 18.6 billion ringgit in the previous three months, the Department of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Portfolio investment saw a net inflow of 0.4 billion ringgit, compared with outflows of 6.9 billion ringgit in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 4.1135 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)