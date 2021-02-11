Malaysia's economy shrinks faster than expected in Q4

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s economy fell at a faster than expected clip in the fourth quarter, as stricter coronavirus curbs crimped domestic consumption and slowed the pace of recovery, the central bank said on Thursday.

The economy contracted 3.4% year-on-year in the October-December period, falling for a third straight quarter and faster than the 3.1% decline forecast in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia’s full-year economic performance dipped 5.6% in 2020, the worst annual performance since the 7.4% decline in 1998 during the Asian Financial Crisis, according to data from the department of statistics.

“Going into 2021, growth will rebound, supported by a pick up in global demand and normalisation in domestic economic activities,” BNM governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said during a virtual news conference. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sam Holmes)